Driver trapped after car hits fallen trees north of Wellington

Police say a car has crashed into trees which had fallen on to the road. (File photo)

A car has crashed into fallen trees on to Paekākāriki Hill Rd, north of Wellington.

There were no reports of serious injuries in the crash, which happened shortly after 6am on Wednesday morning, but as of 6.30am the occupant remained trapped in the vehicle.

The incident happened on the Pāuatahanui side of the hill between Grays Rd and Jones Deviation.

Police said they were notified trees had fallen and brought down power lines in the area about 1.49 am.

Fifteen houses on Paekākāriki Hill Rd were without power.

Wellington Electricity estimated power should be returned to the address about 1pm.

