Ram raids strike two Wellington businesses overnight

The Lyall Bay Minimart was hit in a ramraid early on Monday.

Ram raiders have struck two businesses in the Wellington suburbs of Tawa and Lyall Bay within 20 minutes of each other on Monday morning.

In each incident multiple offenders stole items from each store and, in a statement, police said they suspected the incidents may be linked.

Police were called to the Lyall Bay Minimart at Onepu Rd about 3.48am and The Bottle-O liquor store on the Main Rd of Tawa about 4.06am.

Two cars believed to be used in the raids were found abandoned in Newtown on Monday.

Police appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the burglaries or who saw a silver Mazda Atenza station wagon or a grey Toyota Aqua near either locations to contact them.

