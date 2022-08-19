Day of heavy rain sees more than 40 slips reported in Wellington

Houses on Onslow Rd, Khandallah were evacuated on Thursday afternoon after a large slip eroded the road above, dislodging a concrete path and sending mud crashing into a property downhill.

Slips are rampant across the region as Wellington experiences another week of heavy rain.

About 40 were reported in Wellington city from the early hours of Friday morning, on top of 20 incidents reported on Thursday amid the downpour.

Contractors prioritised clearing slips on arterial routes and highways, meaning some smaller ones will not be cleared by Saturday.

These slips are the latest in a series of landslides during a wet month for the region.

Some Wellington roads reopened to traffic on Friday night, but other roads would still be shut on Saturday.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Onslow Rd between Cashmere Ave and Benares St in Khandallah remains closed while engineers inspect the slip.

One slip blocked the southern State Highway 1 on-ramp at Churton Park, near Grenada village.

State Highway 59 at Pukerua Bay closed as contractors worked to stabilise a slip. Multiple slips throughout the day have also closed Paekākāriki Hill Rd.

Onslow Rd in Khandallah reopened to traffic on Friday evening, but a 30kph temporary speed limit was in place at the site of the slip between Cashmere Ave and Benares St. Three houses were evacuated as a precaution after the slip closed the road and toppled a power pole about 3.20pm on Thursday, with the council providing temporary accommodation for two of them.

At the time, Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said there had been “quite a large subsidence below one of the upper levels of the road”.

Emergency services were “concerned that the slip will keep moving and so are we”, he said. There appeared to be a broken water main and an unstable power pole.

Main Rd in Tawa reopened following work to clear the large slip between Victory Ave and McLennan Str, but will also have a 30kph speed limit.

Supplied Sections of a fallen tree trunk were cut up and delivered to Peninsula Early Learning centre in Strathmore Park for children to climb and play on.

The Terrace, between Ghuznee St and Buller St, remains closed to traffic following the large slip there last week. Geotechnical engineers are waiting for dry weather before they make a call on the stability of the slip face.

Birdwood St between Chaytor St and Messines Rd in Karori closed due to a slip.

The Seatoun Tunnel reopened in the afternoon following the removal of an unstable tree stump near the entrance today. The stump and two sections of the trunk found a new home at the Peninsula Early Learning centre in Strathmore Park, after one of the staff contacted the council on Facebook.

Council spokesperson Victoria Barton-Chapple said Fulton Hogan contractors cut the tree into transportable pieces, and delivered it to the school for its 26 children to climb on.