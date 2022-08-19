More than 40 slips reported in Wellington, at least five roads closed

Houses on Onslow Road, Khandallah were evacuated on Thursday afternoon after a large slip eroded the road above, dislodging a concrete path and sending mud crashing into a property downhill.

There have been forty slips around Wellington city since the early hours of Friday morning, on top of 20 incidents reported Thursday amid heavy rain.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said staff and contractors were working at multiple sites, including five closed roads.

Contractors were prioritising work and focusing on clearing slips from arterial routes, meaning some smaller slips might not be cleared today.

These slips are the latest in a series of landslides during a wet month for the region.

READ MORE:

* Not 'out of the woods' yet: At least 100 in Westport evacuation centres

* All Christchurch roads reopen after flooding, Banks Peninsula faces clean up

* Thunderstorm and flash flood warning worsens Wellington's weather woes



Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Onslow Road between Cashmere Avenue and Benares Street in Khandallah remains closed while engineers inspect the slip.

Main Road in Tawa is closed by a large slip between Victory Avenue and McLennan Street, with diversions in place, and The Terrace between Ghuznee Street and Buller Street remains closed following a slip last week, as geotechnical engineers wait for dry weather.

A slip in Birdwood Street between Chaytor Street and Messines Road in Karori has closed the road, while an unstable tree stump has closed the Seatoun Tunnel, the second time it has closed this month.

Onslow Road between Cashmere Avenue and Benares Street in Khandallah remains closed while engineers inspect subsidence caused by a landslip below the road yesterday.

Three houses were evacuated as a precaution after the slip closed the road and toppled a power pole about 3.20pm on Thursday, with the council providing temporary accommodation for two of them.

Houses evacuated after Khandallah slip

When a policeman knocked on Ida Tavassoli’s door at 3.45pm, she didn’t know there had been a slip, but water had been pouring down the hill for most of the day.

The slip had badly affected her neighbours’ property, where the land sloping away from the road had slipped down the bank, dislodging a concrete path, a fence, and a set of steps down to the house.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff The path to Ida Tavassoli’s neighbour’s house on Onslow Road was left a jumbled pile of concrete slabs after heavy rain caused a slip on Thursday.

The thick concrete pads of the path now lay at odd angles, moved as if they weighed nothing by the shifting earth beneath, and earth and fence had been pushed up against the back door of the house.

Tavassoli’s packed a bag just in case, and when she heard her power would off overnight, she left for her mother’s.

Rain is forecast for the next four days across the Wellington region, set to peak on Friday, with 150mm expected to fall on the Tararua ranges between 9pm Thursday and 7pm Friday. A heavy rain warning is in place, with peak rates expected to reach up to 15mm per hour.

State Highway 59 at Pukerua Bay was likely to remain closed for several hours, according to a Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency update at 10.50am, while contractors worked on stabilising a slip between Ames St and Onepu Rd.

Slips had been reported in Oriental Parade, Tawa, Johnsonville, Makara, Thorndon, Khandallah, Wilton, Horokiwi, Kelburn, Mornington, Karori, Kaiwharawhara, Ngaio, Paparangi, Island Bay, Brooklyn, Northland, Strathmore Park, Wadestown, Aro Valley, and Vogeltown.

A large slip blocking both lanes of Oriental Parade near Point Jerningham had occurred overnight, but was cleared by morning. Another had dislodged a retaining wall at a property in Maida Vale Road, Roseneath.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff A flight of stairs was dislodged as the land slipped down towards homes.

A fallen tree had pulled down a street light on Wilton Bush Rd, Wilton, a slip had caused water pipes to burst on Edgeware Rd.

There were reports of blocked drains in Kelburn and Happy Valley, flooding in Kilbirnie, and just after 8am a water pipe burst on Houghton Bay Rd.

“With ongoing wild weather we recommend everyone travel to the conditions, stay safe and dry,” Barton-Chapple said.

Things were no better up the coast, with Raumati residents reporting surface flooding shortly after 7am.

At 7.23am, the Hutt City Council advised Riverbank carpark in Lower Hutt – a site often hit by flooding– was closed due to flood risk. And shortly before 7.40am a slip had come down on Marine Drive near Lowry Bay and was blocking part of the southbound lane. The road remained open at 8am.

Dr Murry Cave/Supplied A major slip along Anaura Road in Gisborne has cut off three households and will take several months to repair. Graphic by Dr Murry Cave.

Meanwhile, in Gisborne...

A major slip along Anaura Road has cut off three households and will take several months to repair.

Gisborne District Council acting operations manager John Tamoua said the slip blocked Anaura Road at the 11km mark and had dropped the road by 8m.

Engineers, land-use and geotechnical experts had visited, and due to the ongoing rain, it was too risky to allow contractors onto the site, but drone footage would

“We’ve spoken with the residents who have been impacted and let them know a temporary access track for 4WD motorbikes is being developed that will bypass this global failure,” he said.

Another route was being considered, but as it crossed through private land, they would first need permission.

“Subject to landowner approval and favorable weather conditions we hope to start construction in three weeks’ time.”