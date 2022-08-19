Multiple slips blocking Wellington roads, with more bad weather to come

A slip has closed a section of Onslow Road, between Mandalay Terrace and Benares St.

Multiple slips are blocking roads in Wellington on Friday morning after days of rain in the region... and there’s more to come.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Victoria Barton-Chapple said as of 7.10 am, slips reported overnight were blocking lanes in Tawa, Johnsonville, Makara, Thorndon, Khandallah, Wilton and a fallen tree had pulled down a street light on Wilton Bush Rd, Wilton.

A large slip had blocked both lanes of Oriental Parade near Point Jerningham and a slip had dislodged a retaining wall at property in Maida Vale Road, Roseneath.

Barton-Chapple said the council also had reports of blocked drains in Kelburn and Happy Valley.

“With ongoing wild weather we recommend everyone travel to the conditions, stay safe and dry” she said.

At 7.23am Hutt City Council advised the Riverbank Carpark in Lower Hutt – a site often hit by flooding– had been closed due to flood risk. And shortly before 7.40am a slip had come down on Marine Drive near Lowry Bay and was blocking part of the southbound lane. The road remained open at 8am.

The southbound lane of State Highway 59 near Pukerua Bay was partially blocked on Friday morning, due to a slip.

As of 6.20am, contractors were on site and motorists were advised to take extra care.

Rain was forecast for the next four days across the Wellington region, set to peak on Friday, with 150mm expected to fall on the Tararua ranges between 9pm Thursday and 7pm Friday.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the area, with peak rates expected to reach up to 15 mm per hour.

Three houses were evacuated as a precaution after a slip below Onslow Road, in the Wellington suburb of Khandallah, closed the road about 3.20pm on Thursday.

At the time, Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said there had been “quite a large subsidence below one of the upper levels of the road”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A slip that fell on Woodhouse Ave, Karori on August 10 had worsened during rain on Thursday. (File photo)

Emergency services were “concerned that the slip will keep moving and so are we”, he said. There appeared to be a broken water main and an unstable power pole.

The council was providing temporary accommodation for two households.

Victoria Barton-Chapple of Wellington City Council said, on Friday, investigators would examine the site of a slip to assess when the residents could safely return.

Meanwhile, Wellington City councillor Diane Calvert said another existing slip, this time on Woodhouse Avenue in Karori, had also worsened during the day’s downpour.

Contractors were also on the scene on Thursday afternoon, strengthening the site.

These slips are the latest in a series of landslides around the wider Wellington region, during what’s been a wet month.