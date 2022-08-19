Slips close roads and evacuate houses in Wellington, with more to come

A slip has closed a section of Onslow Road, between Mandalay Terrace and Benares St.

Rain across the Wellington region has closed roads and compounded existing slips, forcing some residents to evacuate their homes... and there’s more to come.

Rain is forecast for the next four days across the Wellington region and set to peak on Friday, with 150mm expected to fall on the Tararua ranges between 9pm Thursday and 7pm Friday.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the area, with peak rates expected to reach up to 15 mm per hour.

The southbound lane of State Highway 59 near Pukerua Bay was partially blocked on Friday morning, due to a slip.

As of 6.20am, contractors were on site and motorists were advised to take extra care.

Three houses were evacuated as a precaution after a slip below Onslow Road, in the Wellington suburb of Khandallah, closed the road about 3.20pm on Thursday.

At the time, Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said there had been “quite a large subsidence below one of the upper levels of the road”.

Emergency services were “concerned that the slip will keep moving and so are we”, he said. There appeared to be a broken water main and an unstable power pole.

The council was providing temporary accommodation for two households.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A slip that fell on Woodhouse Ave, Karori on August 10 had worsened during rain on Thursday. (File photo)

Meanwhile, Wellington City councillor Diane Calvert said another existing slip, this time on Woodhouse Avenue in Karori, had also worsened during the day’s downpour.

Contractors were also on the scene on Thursday afternoon, strengthening the site.

These slips are the latest in a series of landslides around the wider Wellington region, during what’s been a wet month.