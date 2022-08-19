Wellingtonians picking up the pieces after another night of slips

Houses on Onslow Road, Khandallah were evacuated on Thursday afternoon after a large slip eroded the road above, dislodging a concrete path and sending mud crashing into a property downhill.

When a policeman knocked on Ida Tavassoli’s door at 3.45pm, she didn’t even know there had been a slip, but water had been pouring down the hill for most of the day.

Although her house wasn’t imminently in danger, she was told she might need to evacuate the home she owned on Onslow Road. She packed up a few things just in case.

The slip had badly affected her neighbours, where the land sloping away from the road had slipped down the bank, dislodging a concrete path, a fence, and a set of steps down to the house. A power pole at road level had been toppled.

Three houses were evacuated as a precaution after the slip closed the road about 3.20pm on Thursday, with the council providing temporary accommodation for two of them.

The thick concrete pads of the path now lay at odd angles, moved as if they weighed nothing by the shifting earth beneath, and earth and fence had been pushed up against the back door of the house.

“I was quite anxious,” Tavassoli said. Her house sat on rock, and was slightly further up the slope than her neighbours, but it wasn’t a nice feeling.

“At about 8.30pm, a contractor knocked on my door and said, ‘Where’s your mains switch? We have to turn the power off for the night’. I was like, ‘Ooh, it’s going to be really cold’.”

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff The path to Ida Tavassoli’s neighbour’s house on Onslow Road was left a jumbled pile of concrete slabs after heavy rain caused a slip on Thursday.

She grabbed her bag of things and headed to her mum’s for the night.

When she returned home at 9am the next day, the water ran murkily from the tap and the electricity was still off.

She’d been told about 9am it would be reconnected within the next hour and a half, and a Wellington Electricity repairman was already on site.

State Highway 59 at Pukerua Bay was likely to remain closed for several hours, according to a Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency update at 10.50am, while contractors worked on stabilising a slip between Ames St and Onepu Rd.

Rain is forecast for the next four days across the Wellington region, set to peak on Friday, with 150mm expected to fall on the Tararua ranges between 9pm Thursday and 7pm Friday. A heavy rain warning is in place, with peak rates expected to reach up to 15mm per hour.

More slips were reported overnight and into the morning in Tawa, Johnsonville, Mākara, Thorndon, Khandallah, Ngaio, Paparangi, Kaiwharawhara and Houghton Bay.

A large slip blocking both lanes of Oriental Parade near Point Jerningham had occurred overnight, but was cleared by morning. Another had dislodged a retaining wall at a property in Maida Vale Road, Roseneath.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Victoria Barton-Chapple said contractors were attending or on the way to logged incidents.

“Our priority is to clear the way and make sure it’s safe,” she said.

These slips are the latest in a series of landslides during a wet month for the region.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff A flight of stairs was dislodged as the land slipped down towards homes.

A fallen tree had pulled down a street light on Wilton Bush Rd, Wilton, a slip had caused water pipes to burst on Edgeware Rd.

There were reports of blocked drains in Kelburn and Happy Valley, flooding in Kilbirnie, and just after 8am a water pipe burst on Houghton Bay Rd.

“With ongoing wild weather we recommend everyone travel to the conditions, stay safe and dry,” Barton-Chapple said.

Things were no better up the coast, with Raumati residents reporting surface flooding shortly after 7am.

At 7.23am, the Hutt City Council advised Riverbank carpark in Lower Hutt – a site often hit by flooding– was closed due to flood risk. And shortly before 7.40am a slip had come down on Marine Drive near Lowry Bay and was blocking part of the southbound lane. The road remained open at 8am.