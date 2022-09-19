Two lower North Island businesses ramraided overnight

Officer Kristian Kwapisz stands guard outside the Discount T Vape store after it was ramraided on Monday morning.

A Wellington vape store and an Otāki liquor store were hit by ramraids in the early hours of Monday morning, leaving businesses out of pocket and residents feeling unsafe in their neighbourhoods.

Police were called to Discount T Vape Store on Bay Rd, Kilbirnie about 1.50am on Monday.

A car had smashed its way through the front door and security grills of the store.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle used in the raid had not been found.

Police were also called to an alarm at the Super Liquor Otāki on Arthur St about 4am.

A police spokesperson said, as of 12.30pm Monday, no one had been arrested in relation to the Otāki ramraid.

The spokesperson said there was no indication the two ramraids were linked.

Store manager Gurdevram Brar said “some good news” came when a police officer discovered nearly a third of 130 stolen bottles of spirits stashed in bushes just out of town.

SUPPLIED Ram raiders smashed their way into Kartik Badiyani's Tawa liquor store on Aug 22.

“The whole front door has been hit and glass and bottles were all out front,” Brar said.

Brar said security camera footage showed four people entering the store. He estimated they made off with 120-130 bottles of spirits and nearly $500 from the till.

Brar said it was the third time a business he’d worked at had been ramraided but he was philosophical about the incident.

“It’s just a part of life. Nobody was hurt and that’s the main thing,” Brar said.

Bill Hickman/Stuff Lou Stockman says the Discount T Vape Store is the only place in the area he can get the type of product he uses.

Residents and business owners in the Wellington suburb of Kilbirnie said the early-morning ramraid was further sign of frustration in their community.

Vong Sy Dy, the owner of nearby Skipping Stone Cafe, said many stores in the area were the target of vandalism and abuse and local businesses needed greater support from the police.

“A few years ago we had someone smashing the windows of about seven shops. At least the police showed up this time because last time they didn’t,” Sy Dy said.

Sy Dy said he never kept cash on his premises and put a sign out front of his cafe to point that out.

“I do this every night because we don’t feel safe any more,” he said.

Resident Nicola O’Halloran said she was surprised and saddened by the ramraid but felt it was a sign of “frustrated people” in the community.

“Look at all the damage they’ve made. People say they don't want this in their community but it’s really everywhere now.”

Bill Hickman/Stuff The Discount T Vape Store in Bay Rd, Kilbirnie, was hit in a ram raid on Monday morning.

In recent months, ramraiders have struck businesses in Brooklyn, Island Bay, Wainuiomata, Lyall Bay and Tawa in Wellington. Nationally, 2022 has been the worst ever year for ram raids with 254 carried out in the first six months of the year.

Lou Stockman said the Kilbirnie store was the only place in the area where he could get the type of vape he used.

“The law’s got to change, it’s getting worse. What’s going to be next?”

Maya Goyna said there was a lack of police presence in Kilbirnie and she sometimes felt unsafe in the area. Having a vape store so close to local schools was also inappropriate, she said.

“Vape stores should be in the central city, not in our communities near kids and families,” Goyna said.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz