Two lower North Island businesses ramraided overnight
A Wellington vape store and an Otāki liquor store were hit by ramraids in the early hours of Monday morning, leaving businesses out of pocket and residents feeling unsafe in their neighbourhoods.
Police were called to Discount T Vape Store on Bay Rd, Kilbirnie about 1.50am on Monday.
A car had smashed its way through the front door and security grills of the store.
A police spokesperson said the vehicle used in the raid had not been found.
READ MORE:
* CCTV shows cars speeding through Auckland shopping centre during ram-raid
* Auckland shop robbed four times, twice at knifepoint, as thieves brag on TikTok
* East Auckland ram-raiders strike again, dairy ransacked, cash and cigarettes stolen
Police were also called to an alarm at the Super Liquor Otāki on Arthur St about 4am.
A police spokesperson said, as of 12.30pm Monday, no one had been arrested in relation to the Otāki ramraid.
The spokesperson said there was no indication the two ramraids were linked.
Store manager Gurdevram Brar said “some good news” came when a police officer discovered nearly a third of 130 stolen bottles of spirits stashed in bushes just out of town.
“The whole front door has been hit and glass and bottles were all out front,” Brar said.
Brar said security camera footage showed four people entering the store. He estimated they made off with 120-130 bottles of spirits and nearly $500 from the till.
Brar said it was the third time a business he’d worked at had been ramraided but he was philosophical about the incident.
“It’s just a part of life. Nobody was hurt and that’s the main thing,” Brar said.
Residents and business owners in the Wellington suburb of Kilbirnie said the early-morning ramraid was further sign of frustration in their community.
Vong Sy Dy, the owner of nearby Skipping Stone Cafe, said many stores in the area were the target of vandalism and abuse and local businesses needed greater support from the police.
“A few years ago we had someone smashing the windows of about seven shops. At least the police showed up this time because last time they didn’t,” Sy Dy said.
Sy Dy said he never kept cash on his premises and put a sign out front of his cafe to point that out.
“I do this every night because we don’t feel safe any more,” he said.
Resident Nicola O’Halloran said she was surprised and saddened by the ramraid but felt it was a sign of “frustrated people” in the community.
“Look at all the damage they’ve made. People say they don't want this in their community but it’s really everywhere now.”
In recent months, ramraiders have struck businesses in Brooklyn, Island Bay, Wainuiomata, Lyall Bay and Tawa in Wellington. Nationally, 2022 has been the worst ever year for ram raids with 254 carried out in the first six months of the year.
Lou Stockman said the Kilbirnie store was the only place in the area where he could get the type of vape he used.
“The law’s got to change, it’s getting worse. What’s going to be next?”
Maya Goyna said there was a lack of police presence in Kilbirnie and she sometimes felt unsafe in the area. Having a vape store so close to local schools was also inappropriate, she said.
“Vape stores should be in the central city, not in our communities near kids and families,” Goyna said.
Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz
No news is not good news, Wellington
Do you remember where you saw the jubilation of same-sex marriage being legalised in Aotearoa, or got minute-by-minute updates after the Kaikōura earthquake rocked Wellington?
Chances are, here.
And do you recall where you first heard of a convoy headed to Parliament in 2022, and where you watched a blow-by-blow account of the following 23 days?
Chances are, here.
There have been council meetings, crimes, and sewage running in the streets that, chances are, you read about here.
Not to forget the celebrations of Wellington, the arts, the coffee, the craft beer, the wind.
Here, here, here, and here.
But it costs money to keep putting things here. Please support our work today.