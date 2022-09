The Discount T Vape shop in Bay Rd, Kilbirnie, was hit in a ram raid.

A Wellington business has been struck by a ram raid in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police were called to Discount T Vape on Bay Rd, Kilbirnie, about 1.50am.

A police spokesperson said the people involved had fled the scene and the vehicle used to gain access to the premises was yet to be located.

A scene guard was in place and police were looking into the incident, the spokesperson said.

