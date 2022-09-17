Scrub fire at Kāpiti Coast extinguished

A scrub fire has broken out near Kaitawa Reserve in Paraparaumu at the Kāpiti Coast.

A scrub fire that broke out near Kaitawa Reserve in Paraparaumu at the Kāpiti Coast has been extinguished.

Fire and Emergency were called to the scene on Epiha St at 3.37 on Saturday afternoon. Large areas of scrub and bush were on fire.

A spokesperson said nine fire trucks responded and the fire was extinguished at 6.15pm.

No houses were damaged and no residents needed to evacuate, the spokesperson also said, but it is too soon to speculate what caused the fire.