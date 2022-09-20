Fire crews hosing charred home after three-storey house fire in Wellington suburb

Crews continue to hose a residential address in Kingston after it caught fire on Tuesday evening.

Fire crews have extinguished a large house fire at an address on Vancouver St, Kingston in Wellington.

A nearby resident, who didn’t want to be named, said she noticed the fire when she smelled smoke coming into her room. When she went outside the smoke coming from the house was “really thick”.

Part of the house was engulfed in flames – a worrying sight, she said, as it wasn’t the first fire in the neighbourhood in recent months, and there were a lot of trees nearby. “I thought, not this again,” she said.

Senior station officer Pati Salanoa said seven trucks had responded with about 25 staff members on the scene.

All three floors of the residential building were on fire when they arrived after receiving a call about 6.30pm.

Residents were home at the time but all had been accounted for and no one was injured, he said.

The cause of the fire was unclear. It had been put out within an hour.

At 7.15pm, there was still smoke coming from the house, and crews were hosing the building, but there was no sign of flames from the street.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said they had not received any reports of injuries, and were not in attendance.