Strong magnitude 5.8 quake felt across central NZ

A strong magnitude 5.8 earthquake was felt across the centre of the country on Thursday evening.

It struck at 9.07pm, and was centred 30km north-east of French Pass at a depth of 51km, GNS Science said.

More than 44,000 people reported feeling the quake.

Residents from across the motu, including Christchurch, Motueka, Wairarapa, Raglan, New Plymouth and South Auckland reported feeling the shake.

One resident in Foxton beach reported they felt a “very strong” shake, “rolling for a long time”.

Another person on a boat in Wellington harbour said he and others felt the quake which brought them “out of [our] cabins”, he said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said no damage had been reported as of 9.30pm.

More to come.