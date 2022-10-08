Porirua mayor Anita Baker wins second term with big majority

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker has pulled back from using Facebook, following consistent abuse and a toxic culture which degrades civil discourse

Anita Baker has won her second term as Porirua mayor by a landslide, comfortably fending off challenges by Tapu Elia, Ura Wilson-Pokoati and Nicole Foss.

Baker won on the first count, receiving 8679 votes, according to a progress result released on Saturday. Elia got 1427, Foss received 1014, while Wilson-Pokoati had 833. The final turnout was at 30.4%, down from 41% in 2019.

The contest for the new Parirua Māori Ward is separated by only 29 votes, with current councillor Kylie Wihapi slightly ahead on 395 votes against Caleb Ware’s 366.

READ MORE:

* Major changes in way Porirua City councillors are elected set for consultation

* The new and old faces of councillors across the Wellington region

* Wellington election 2019: Foster leading Lester - just



As it stands, most incumbent councillors have been returned except Faafoi Seiuli and Moze Galo, with the latter missing out at the final count to independent candidate Kathleen Filo on preferences for the last Onepoto General Ward seat.

Currently, Filo, David Turner and Tracy Johnson will be the new faces at the council table.

Before heading out to Whitby Bowling Club for a celebratory barbecue with other candidates, Baker said she is very happy about the result, despite losing Pacific faces like Seiuli and Galo.

“It’s a really good council,” she said. “I’m looking forward to working with them.”

Mayor

Anita Baker

Onepoto General Ward

Mike Duncan

Izzy Ford

Geoff Hayward

David Turner

Kathleen Filo

Pauatahanui General Ward

Josh Trlin

Ross Leggett

Nathan Waddle

Tracy Johnson

Parirua Māori Ward

Kylie Wihapi