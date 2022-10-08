Porirua mayor Anita Baker wins second term with big majority
Anita Baker has won her second term as Porirua mayor by a landslide, comfortably fending off challenges by Tapu Elia, Ura Wilson-Pokoati and Nicole Foss.
Baker won on the first count, receiving 8679 votes, according to a progress result released on Saturday. Elia got 1427, Foss received 1014, while Wilson-Pokoati had 833. The final turnout was at 30.4%, down from 41% in 2019.
The contest for the new Parirua Māori Ward is separated by only 29 votes, with current councillor Kylie Wihapi slightly ahead on 395 votes against Caleb Ware’s 366.
As it stands, most incumbent councillors have been returned except Faafoi Seiuli and Moze Galo, with the latter missing out at the final count to independent candidate Kathleen Filo on preferences for the last Onepoto General Ward seat.
Currently, Filo, David Turner and Tracy Johnson will be the new faces at the council table.
Before heading out to Whitby Bowling Club for a celebratory barbecue with other candidates, Baker said she is very happy about the result, despite losing Pacific faces like Seiuli and Galo.
“It’s a really good council,” she said. “I’m looking forward to working with them.”
Mayor
Anita Baker
Onepoto General Ward
Mike Duncan
Izzy Ford
Geoff Hayward
David Turner
Kathleen Filo
Pauatahanui General Ward
Josh Trlin
Ross Leggett
Nathan Waddle
Tracy Johnson
Parirua Māori Ward
Kylie Wihapi