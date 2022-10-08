Janet Holborow provisional winner of Kāpiti mayoral race but late surge of votes still to be counted
Kāpiti Coast mayoral candidate and current deputy mayor Janet Holborow has been provisionally elected mayor but it’s understood she’s just 200 votes ahead of councillor Rob McCann.
A progress report on Saturday said that over the past 24 hours, the council had received more than 2000 hand-delivered voting papers. That volume of last-minute votes means the preliminary results of the election won’t be known until Sunday evening.
As things stand, it will be a brand new look for the Kāpiti Coast District Council, with only Sophie Handford, Martin Halliday and Jocelyn Pravnov re-elected for another term.
Districtwide councillor Jackie Elliot and Paraparaumu councillor Bernie Randall have been ousted, according to provincial results.
Holborow said in a statement that she’s “honoured” to be provisionally elected.
“I’m gearing up to be ready to roll with the elected councillors once the figures are firmed up over the coming days,” she said.
McCann said he’s “having some fun” at a barbecue with other candidates and his volunteers and won’t be worrying about the results due out on Sunday.
Progress result of Kāpiti Coast District Council election:
Mayor
- Janet Holborow
Districtwide Councillors
- Liz Koh, Rob Kofoed, Lawrence Kirby
Ōtaki Ward Councillor
- Shelly Warwick
Waikanae Ward Councillors
- Jocelyn Prvanov, Nigel Wilson
Paraparaumu Ward Councillor
- Martin Halliday, Glen Cooper, Kathy Spiers
Paekākāriki-Raumati Ward Councillor
- Sophie Handford
Ōtaki Community Board members
- Chris Papps, Simon Black, Cam Butler and one TBC
Waikanae Community Board members
- Tonchi Begovich, Michelle Lewis,Richard Mansell, Michael Moore
Paraparaumu Community Board members
- Guy Burns, Bernie Randall, Glen Olsen and one TBC in tomorrow’s preliminary results
Raumati Community Board members
- Bede Laracy, Jonny Best Tim Sutton, Tarn Sheerin
Paekākāriki Community Board members
Four nominations were received for four positions on the Paekākāriki Community Board. As these nominees were unopposed, there was no Paekākāriki Community Board election.
- Sorcha Ruth, Christian Judge Sean McKinley, Kelsey Lee