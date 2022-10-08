Janet Holborow provisional winner of Kāpiti mayoral race but late surge of votes still to be counted

Only 200 votes separate the top two candidates for the Kāpiti mayoral election.

Kāpiti Coast mayoral candidate and current deputy mayor Janet Holborow has been provisionally elected mayor but it’s understood she’s just 200 votes ahead of councillor Rob McCann.

A progress report on Saturday said that over the past 24 hours, the council had received more than 2000 hand-delivered voting papers. That volume of last-minute votes means the preliminary results of the election won’t be known until Sunday evening.

As things stand, it will be a brand new look for the Kāpiti Coast District Council, with only Sophie Handford, Martin Halliday and Jocelyn Pravnov re-elected for another term.

Districtwide councillor Jackie Elliot and Paraparaumu councillor Bernie Randall have been ousted, according to provincial results.

Supplied As things stand, Janet Holborow will be the new mayor of the Kāpiti Coast. (File photo)

Supplied Stuff understands councillor Rob McCann is just 200 votes behind Holborow in the mayoralty race. (File photo)

Holborow said in a statement that she’s “honoured” to be provisionally elected.

“I’m gearing up to be ready to roll with the elected councillors once the figures are firmed up over the coming days,” she said.

McCann said he’s “having some fun” at a barbecue with other candidates and his volunteers and won’t be worrying about the results due out on Sunday.

Progress result of Kāpiti Coast District Council election:

Mayor

Janet Holborow

Districtwide Councillors

Liz Koh, Rob Kofoed, Lawrence Kirby

Ōtaki Ward Councillor

Shelly Warwick

Waikanae Ward Councillors

Jocelyn Prvanov, Nigel Wilson

Paraparaumu Ward Councillor

Martin Halliday, Glen Cooper, Kathy Spiers

Paekākāriki-Raumati Ward Councillor

Sophie Handford

Ōtaki Community Board members

Chris Papps, Simon Black, Cam Butler and one TBC

Waikanae Community Board members

Tonchi Begovich, Michelle Lewis,Richard Mansell, Michael Moore

Paraparaumu Community Board members

Guy Burns, Bernie Randall, Glen Olsen and one TBC in tomorrow’s preliminary results

Raumati Community Board members

Bede Laracy, Jonny Best Tim Sutton, Tarn Sheerin

Paekākāriki Community Board members

Four nominations were received for four positions on the Paekākāriki Community Board. As these nominees were unopposed, there was no Paekākāriki Community Board election.