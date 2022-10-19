Unsafe in the city: Wellingtonians deliver scathing review

Tory Whanau is Wellington's new mayor after a landslide win on October 8. Here she celebrates the win but she has been greeted to office with a raft of issues. (Video first published on October 8).

More than half of Wellingtonians feel unsafe in the city at night, according to a survey that delivered another scathing reflection on the Wellington City Council’s decision-making.

The Nielsen Quality of Life Survey talked to 6900 residents across New Zealand’s eight biggest cities, including Wellington, Hutt City, and Porirua.

There was some good news – 80% of people across the Wellington region regarded it was a “great place to live” and 58% took pride in the look and feel of the region. Wellington city had the proudest population with 61%. Tauranga, on 44%, did the worst.

More than half of those surveyed said Wellington was worse than it was a year earlier, with homelessness, a lack of affordable housing the biggest grumble of the Wellingtonians.

“The cost of living and maintaining our house, the lack of sun, the often raw weather along with financial worries because of Covid are some of the reasons,” said one older, unidentified Wellington respondent.

The 63% of Wellingtonians who believed they were safe from crime and harassment gave the capital city the best perceptions of safety – Hutt City was on 52% while Porirua was on 47%.

But things changed once night fell in the city: 52% of Wellingtonians felt unsafe in the city after dark. The same survey in 2020 had just 34% feeling unsafe in the city after dark.

Porirua matched Wellington with 52% there feeling unsafe in the city after dark, while the figure in Hutt City was 48%. Hamilton and Auckland – both on 58% – and Christchurch on 54% were the least safe.

Perceptions of Wellington city being unsafe saw the city council, police and others in 2021 launching the $7.7m Pōneke Promise – an initiative to improve safety through measures such as lighting, laneway improvements and a new community hub.

Just 21% of Wellingtonians had confidence in the council’s decision-making, making it only worse than Tauranga, on 16%. Hutt City was on 34% and Porirua was on 29%. But, for Wellington at least, the figure is an improvement: a June council survey showed just 12% of Wellingtonians had faith in how the council made decisions.

The survey also showed begging, rough sleeping, traffic, parking and water pollution were now big issues for Wellington.

Mayor-elect Tory Whanau said a priority in the term ahead would be to improve the perception of the council, which had suffered under in-fighting and a perception of a lack of consultation. This council would be better at communicating and listening to people, she said.

Some sort of online referendum for big decisions was being considered but was in its very early stages.

The council, with others including iwi and Government agencies, was already working to address the concerns that were raised. The Pōneke Promise was starting to work, she said.

Housing and climate change were the big issues brought up by councillors she had talked to since the election but city safety was also raised by some.

Porirua mayor Anita Baker was surprised to hear people felt as unsafe in Porirua city after dark as they did in Wellington but said it was a perception that could be partly based in social housing in the centre making gangs more visible.

“Once people see them, it is the same as homeless people, they make an assumption,” Baker said.