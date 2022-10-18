Diver dies off central Hawke's Bay
A diver has died in a water incident at Central Hawke’s Bay.
Police were called to Aramoana Beach at 7.35pm after a diver failed to surface and worked with the Coastguard to search for the person.
However, they were found unresponsive in the water at 8.15pm and could not be revived.
In a statement, police said they would not release further details until they have notified families.
