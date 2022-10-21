Darcy Strickland homicide: Second arrest and charges laid

A second person has been arrested and charged in relation to the death of 29-year-old man Darcy Strickland in the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere last week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said officers completed a search of a Flaxmere property and arrested the 19-year-old man that was located there.

He faces the charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and also of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He is due to appear in Hastings District Court on Saturday.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff

Patrick said further charges were likely.

This follows the arrest of a 22-year-old-man on Tuesday in relation to the homicide. This person was subsequently charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Strickland and another person were found on Ramsey Cres, Flaxmere, at about 11.45pm on October 13, following reports of an assault. He died at the scene while the other person was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.