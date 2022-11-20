Lumino City light festival 'great success' despite wet weather
Although Friday’s wet weather got in the way, about 50,000 people made their way to see lanterns light up the Wellington waterfront on Saturday evening.
The Lumino City lantern light festival featured 350 lanterns that spanned from Whairepo Lagoon to Waitangi Park– from a swarm of jellyfish to a five-storey colossal squid to a family of penguins taking a dive – alongside models parading in 60 inflatable light-up costumes and 50 food vendors.
READ MORE:
* Wellington waterfront to transform into 'Lumino City' as light installations brighten city
* Lily Kao, the woman behind the Wellington Lantern Festival
* Chinese New Year: The best places to celebrate in New Zealand
Some lanterns have been waiting to be displayed for two years as Covid-19 forced the festival to be put on hold, with the last one held in 2020.
This year’s festival also added a world section that saw 13 embassies and high commissions from Australia to Thailand create their own specific lanterns.
Event organiser Lily Kao said despite the original two-night festival being cut to just one, about 50,000 people turning up for just one day made it a great success and she was “overwhelmed” by and grateful for the support.