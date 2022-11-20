Lumino City light festival 'great success' despite wet weather

About 50,000 people went to the Lumino City Light Festival at the Wellington waterfront on Saturday.

Although Friday’s wet weather got in the way, about 50,000 people made their way to see lanterns light up the Wellington waterfront on Saturday evening.

The Lumino City lantern light festival featured 350 lanterns that spanned from Whairepo Lagoon to Waitangi Park– from a swarm of jellyfish to a five-storey colossal squid to a family of penguins taking a dive – alongside models parading in 60 inflatable light-up costumes and 50 food vendors.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff A model parades at the Wellington waterfront wearing one of the many inflatable light-up costumes.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff A lantern of the Komodo dragon was part of an Indonesian display.

Some lanterns have been waiting to be displayed for two years as Covid-19 forced the festival to be put on hold, with the last one held in 2020.

This year’s festival also added a world section that saw 13 embassies and high commissions from Australia to Thailand create their own specific lanterns.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff The festival was last held in 2020 and was put on hold because of Covid-19.

Event organiser Lily Kao said despite the original two-night festival being cut to just one, about 50,000 people turning up for just one day made it a great success and she was “overwhelmed” by and grateful for the support.