Man seriously injured in alleged Wellington burglary now in stable condition

A small piece of police tape remains after a violent incident in a home on Buckleys Rd early on Sunday morning.

A Wellington homeowner who was seriously injured when attempting to restrain an alleged burglar on Sunday morning is now in a stable condition.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of offences for the incident on Buckley Rd in the suburb of Southgate, which happened about 3.30am. He is due in court on Monday.

He was alleged to have fled on foot and was caught 20 minutes later after being chased down by police dogs and received a bite.

READ MORE:

* Man charged with burglary after live crayfish heist near Kaikōura

* Police officer hospitalised with serious concussion after alleged assault in central Auckland

* Woman hospitalised, man charged after stabbing



Inspector David Thornton said on Sunday police would be conducting extra reassurance patrols in the area and appealed to those who had CCTV cameras to review the footage from about 3.30am.

“In particular, we believe the alleged suspect may have travelling in a Suzuki Swift, which was found parked across the road, still running,” he said. “Enquiries have established this vehicle has been unlawfully taken.”

“This is a traumatic event and we are working closely with the [homeowners]'s wife and family,” he said.

People with information could contact the police on 105 or online, using reference number 221211/9888.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.