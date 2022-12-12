Wellington man in ICU after alleged burglar thwarted taking a fistful of change

A small piece of police tape after a violent incident in a home on Buckley Rd early on Sunday morning.

Christine Fowler has one word of advice as her husband lies in Wellington Hospital’s intensive care unit: “Don’t go around tackling burglars yourself.”

It was 3.30am on Sunday when Brian Fowler heard sounds outside his house in Buckley Rd, Southgate, and went out to investigate.

Christine Fowler, at home on Monday, said her husband found a man had got into a ute in the driveway and taken a handful of change.

Her husband and the man got into “rather a tussle” on the driveway, smashing wooden furniture in the fight.

“He wanted my husband to let him go – he gave him the coins he stole from the glovebox and said, ‘can you let me go?’.”

Christine Fowler called police and the man got away down the side of the house to an overgrown section out the back of the property.

But her husband was badly injured and with “lots of bruises and cuts” and possible concussion. Police said he was taken to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition but was stable by Monday morning.

She confirmed he was in the intensive care unit on Monday and had advice for any others considering taking on burglars: “It is not worth risking your life ... don’t go around tackling burglars yourself – call the police.”

Inspector David Thornton alleged the man fled on foot and was caught 20 minutes later after being chased down by police dogs and received a bite. An 18-year-old was due in court on Monday charged with a number of offences following the incident.

Thornton on Sunday said police would be conducting extra reassurance patrols in the area and appealed to those who had CCTV cameras to review the footage from about 3.30am.

“In particular, we believe the alleged suspect may have travelling in a Suzuki Swift, which was found parked across the road, still running,” he said. “Enquiries have established this vehicle has been unlawfully taken.”

“This is a traumatic event and we are working closely with the [homeowners]'s wife and family,” he said.

People with information could contact the police on 105 or online, using reference number 221211/9888.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.