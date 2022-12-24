Protests, flames and marathon: Behind the lens with Kevin Stent

Stuff’’s Wellington-based visual journalists have picked their four favourite photos from the past year. Today, Kevin Stent explains what was happening on both sides of the lens as the shutter snapped open and shut when he captured his top moments.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A woman tries to calm an anti-mandate protester as police moved in to make arrests at the Parliament occupation in February.

KS: The first one is obviously from the parliamentary occupation at the start of the year. I mean, we all came away with so many great pictures and while I didn't want to make this piece all about the protests, I wanted something to represent it.

I liked the shot because it wasn't just your standard aggression shot. It was actually the first day the police went in, which was the third day of the protesters occupying the Parliament grounds.

It was the first sign of real antagonism. The police went in kind of hard, but weren't well-organised and had to back down.

This guy was getting really wound up and, of course, as photographers we’re drawn like moths to a flame to these situations. And then his friend or partner intervened and was trying to calm him down. This moment spoke volumes about what that day was like.

For this kind of shot you want to be very close with a wide lens. While there was occasionally a bit of antagonism, I didn't feel particularly unsafe. But I was coughing quite a bit.

One of the things I discovered pretty quickly was that if you were a photographer wearing mask they picked you as being mainstream media. So when I took my mask off they seemed to think that maybe I was one of them.

And so I walked around without a mask for several days expecting to catch Covid, but that was just to blend in a little more and get those shots.

There were a few incidents where I was grabbed and had my hair tugged a couple of times, but I was pretty in their faces when that happened. But overall, I didn't really feel like I was in any real danger.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A colourful Muslim woman in her hijab on a grey Wellington Marathon day.

This is just a nice simple shot that I really liked for a number of reasons. It was a standard Wellington marathon day but it was horrible weather which didn’t make for great pictures because everything was grey.

But then there’s this moment when a Muslim woman just popped out among the sea of grey in her hijab and her colours. It's the sort of thing that's a little bit different from your standard shots of people running or huge crowds. So it was a nice moment

I was up on a bridge shooting down at the marathon and I could see her coming. Just as she got up to the right point, the people around her sort of opened up almost like it was meant to happen.

Often as a photographer you anticipate, and anticipation doesn't always quite happen how you expected, so it's nice when it does come together.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff New Zealand’s first Eid day at Wellington’s Sky Stadium. Omar Wario, 3, takes a break from prayer time.

I've always loved photographing kids and this was a nice genuine moment where it was an open day for Eid down at Sky Stadium for people to come and see how the Muslim community live and practice their religion.

They were showing how things go in the mosques, what prayer time was, and they’d set up a prayer room all around the stadium so it was always going to be a nice day for patrons.

There was a large prayer going on and this little guy was kind of playing up but everyone was very relaxed about it. He was a smartly dressed, good-looking kid and he was playing peekaboo with different people, including me.

The Muslim community often have opens days in the mosques, including Kilbirnie. . This was a really nice moment with this kid that I just managed to capture.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A house fire in Lyall Bay captured by Kevin Stent as he was working on his home.

A gnarly old photographer once told me the first rule of all photography is to be there.This was a classic example of that.

I was on a day off and I was painting my roof when I spotted this house fire in the street in the suburb below. I jumped down from the scaffolding and raced downstairs to get my camera gear and then got back up on top of the roof. It was the right angle to see the house burning down. (Luckily the family got out okay)

Normally when we attend fires, we're too late. Usually somebody with a cell phone gets pictures of flames and emails them through, so to get something at the peak of the moment, with the flames pouring off it was pretty special.

And the smell was pretty full on too.

There a lot of noise and a lot of banging but I was quite far away and using a very long lens so it was quite muted.

I did end up getting a bit closer but it was my day off so I just had a quick look round to see what was happening but that was it.