Queues likely as Wellington Airport prepares for busiest holiday season in two years

Long queues for security screening at Wellington Airport's domestic terminal are a persistent problem that’s expected to reach its peak over Christmas.

Wellington Airport is preparing for its busiest holiday season in two years as the nation heads into its first summer without pandemic-related restrictions limiting air travel.

Airlines are scheduled to fill more than a million seats per month through Wellington in both December and January.

The busiest day is expected to be Friday December 23rd with 21,000 passengers.

“Christmas is always a busy and exciting time for airports, and this year will be especially busy as the global travel industry recovers from the effects of Covid-19,” said Wellington Airport spokesperson Phil Rennie.

The airport is back to 91% of its pre-Covid domestic capacity and 66% for international capacity.

Qantas, Jetstar and Fiji Airways have returned to their full pre-Covid international schedule while Air New Zealand are operating at more than 100% of their pre-Covid domestic schedule, and 85% of their pre-Covid international schedule.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Over a million seats per month are expected to be filled over summer.

Like many others, the air industry is still suffering from staff shortages and despite the increased demand from passengers, Rennie said it’s been a struggle to employ people.

“Finding enough staff to keep up with demand has been a challenge for the whole world’s travel industry since the pandemic and New Zealand is no exception.

“We’ve been recruiting staff all year, and we held a job fair in September to help the different employers across the terminal find staff ahead of summer.

“It’s especially been a challenge for airlines and other services like baggage handlers and Government screening agencies.”

STUFF The latest in the airport extension saga is a proposed shift in rules to allow the tarmac to take over former golf course land.

While Rennie said it’s unlikely Wellington will see any ‘airmaggedon’ scenario like larger airports overseas have experienced, he said passengers may have to exercise extra patience and allow more time to travel.

”There could be long queues at times, so we recommend travellers give themselves plenty of time to get to the airport nice and early.”

Rennie also said the airport had erected 55 Christmas trees in the terminal, part of a fundraising drive to support charity Cystic Fibrosis New Zealand. Live music and entertainment, competitions and giveaways are also planned over the summer season.