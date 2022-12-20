Ngāūranga Gorge's southbound lane to close from Boxing Day while safety work under way

Waka Kotahi will close the far left southbound lane of the Ngāūranga Gorge to prevent rockfalls.

Work to prevent rockfalls in Ngāūranga Gorge will close the left-hand southbound traffic lane on the state highway into Wellington from Boxing Day to early January.

The adjacent pathway used by pedestrians and cyclists will also be closed while the works on State Highway 1 are under way. The works are expected to be completed by January 8.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said that the work has been timed for the holiday period to minimise disruption to road users, but delays are possible. Pedestrians and cyclists will follow a detour route via the Wakely Rd path from Newlands.

The highway still has rocks falling from the hills above into the path of motor vehicles, creating a major safety hazard for drivers.

On the northern face of the gorge, contractors will work to install rock anchors, a catch fence, mesh, and new drains to improve the safety of the route.