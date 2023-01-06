Ute crashes through wall at New World Wellington City

Police and Wellington Free Ambulance attended, but no serious injuries were reported.

A white ute crashed through a brick wall into a supermarket in central Wellington on Friday.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson confirmed crews were called to New World Wellington City, also known as Chaffers, on Wakefield St at 10.30am.

Police received a report of a vehicle colliding with the rear of a commercial premises and no serious injuries had been reported.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff A vehicle drove up a bank and crashed into New World Chaffers, Wellington.

A spokesperson from Foodstuffs, which owns New World, said the ute crashed into the supermarket’s storeroom.

“There has been some damage to the outer wall, racking and product in the storeroom, which is currently being assessed and attended to.”

The supermarket is still open and trading as normal, the spokesperson said.