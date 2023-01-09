Man arrested in relation to Christmas Eve drive-by shooting

Police have arrested a man in relation to a drive-by shooting in Gisborne. (File photo)

Police have arrested a man in relation to a Gisborne drive-by shooting which is believed to have sparked a series of shootings.

In a statement, police said the man was arrested on January 6 on charges relating to the Christmas Eve shooting in the suburb of Kaiti.

The man was due to appear in Gisborne District Court on Monday.

Several drive-by shootings took place in Kaiti over the Christmas and New Year period, which police believed were linked to the December 24 shooting.

Police said no-one was hurt as a result of the shootings and no property was damaged either.

A police investigation into the shootings was continuing and anyone with information was urged to contact them on 105 referencing file 221224/3931.