Protesters, child's play and a man dressed as a tree: Behind the lens with Monique Ford

Stuff’’s Wellington-based visual journalists have picked their favourite photos from the past year. Today, Monique Ford shares her favourite images of 2022 that document the Wellington community.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Anti-vaccine protesters in a stand-off with police as officers attempt to remove them from Parliament and the surrounding area.

This was the day protesters were being cleared out.

I'd come off two rostered days off so wasn’t entirely filled in on the context around what was happening. Although I was aware that protesters and tents had been moved off Molesworth Street outside St Paul’s Cathedral earlier in the day. Whether this was going to continue or not was a bit hit-and-miss.

In these situations, it’s best to be in place in case things do unfold and by mid-morning unfold they did!

With the occupation being such a large and complex situation, it was unimaginable how this would play out. But after witnessing six hours of removal of protesters, I’d say it played out like a well-orchestrated and choreographed event.

Regards gear that day - it was somewhat tricky. As I was working in the field, carrying gear around, you tend to carry as much as you can. The event was such a moveable feast which didn’t allow anything but total focus to get the best stills and video of the event. But I still had to ensure I had enough disk space and battery power to get me through.

I think this photo encapsulates a lot. You have police holding the line, one of them firing off pepper spray. Protesters standing their ground holding onto a crate. A protester being helped with milk being poured into their eyes at the bottom of the picture. And the protester giving the finger on the left-hand side.

To me, the photo represents all the emotions of the day: the sentiment, the action, and the consequence.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington street performer Jarrod Wood as 'Tree' in Cuba Street Wellington. ‘Tree’, who plays the saxophone, is a popular character with families and CBD commuters.

This was one of those fun shoots.

I’d seen Jarrod around a few times so was intrigued to meet him.

One time in particular I was at Midnight Expresso cafe when this huge plastic flashing human tree arrived to have coffee with a friend.

When you first see him, your instinct is to go ‘wow, what’s this all about?’ but honestly it was such a pleasure working with him.

It was really wonderful to see Jarrod going all out to create fun for people. I was taken by his interactions with the public. It was quite evident that he was exuding a lot of joy entertaining, interacting with smiles and hand waves and by getting people to communicate and have a giggle even touching his little flowers. Especially after the crazy times we've had in recent years.

It was enchanting for the kids and while the adults were a bit hesitant, he immediately started playing the sax which ended up with bright eyes and plenty of donations.

We’re lucky to have people like Jarrod in Wellington to lighten things up!

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Former Dominion Post editor Anna Fifield moderates mayoral candidate debate between Paul Eagle, (left) former Wellington mayor Andy Foster and current mayor Tory Whanau.

This was an interesting day for us having the Wellington mayoral debate in our office.

It was early days of using the Stuff Live facilities and we were still getting to know it all. Technically it was fine but you’re running a risk with things live where you have a limited amount of control over the talent and the crowd. So you stick by a few basic rules and see how it all goes.

Overall, it wasn’t too bad. They candidates all had their moments of a little jab here and there but it never got out of hand.

This frame was taken after we had stopped going live. Mayoral candidates Paul Eagle and Andy Foster had entered a little bit of a heated discussion.

I think those in the room ran the full gamut of emotions from the candidates being very friendly with one another to things getting heated.

Editor Anna Fifield on the left is making attempts to keep a lid on it with Tory Whanau on the right a tad bemused.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Jennifer Ross spoke about the expense and stress of getting twins Charlie and Jacob, 3, into daycare in Wellington.

Going on a job with children is always different because you can’t direct them or expect anything like you can with adults, especially kids as young as Charlie and Jacob who were three at the time.

Jennifer was fantastic in that she was totally willing to let the boys do their thing. The boys were oblivious to the camera so were absorbed in the moment. They just did what they do and that’s wonderful. Jennifer and I laughed a lot! Who cares if they’re not looking at the camera when you can secure beautiful natural shots?

This frame works well for the story as it is quite literally a battle. Jennifer going to lengths to get the laptop away, at the same time Charlie’s blowing a kiss on the way to an attempted grab and Jacob having his own moment but right in there as well. There was a lot of hugging and kissing and snatching and pulling but captures a slice of life of a mum’s life with her two boys.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff School Strike 4 Climate Change rally at Parliament grounds in Wellington.

This was at the School Strike 4 Climate Change rally. For this frame, in terms of composition, I thought the words “my future in your hands” alongside the hands on the globe, and the hands on the sign all together made impact.

The message was strong and it was tinged with a little bit of sadness seeing so many young people having such large issues to contend with.

The other thing that struck me when I took this photo was that the protester she purposely covered her face when I turned my camera in that direction. There seemed to be a discrepancy - a contrast between shouting a message to the nation’s leaders - however not wanting to be seen doing that.

Most of my career, people were wanting to be seen. They wanted to be photographed. They wanted to stand up and say ‘hey look, here I am. I'm fighting for this.’ Socially things have done a backflip.

When you're working as a visual journalist these days, the general vibe is people are hesitant to be photographed and hesitant to give names. Back in the day, you would probably know that it was going to be a photo in the newspaper on only one day. Now, people are concerned about where that photo might end up – the downside to social media.

I do my best by wearing my ID, forging and maintaining relationships with the community but at the end of the day, you just have to walk in faith and put your head up and know you are doing the best you can.T