Police name 27-year-old man who drowned at Wellington campground

A person drowned in the Hutt River at Kaitoke Regional Park.

Police have named the man who drowned at a Wellington campground last month.

He was Rahmatulla Ramazani​ of Wellington, police said in a statement.

The 27-year-old died after he failed to return from a late night swim on December 27.

An onsite ranger said the man’s family alerted the park ranger staying at the site after he failed to return from the swim. He was swimming by the swinging bridge at Rivendell.

“The swimmer was recovered from the water and medical attention was administered. However tragically they were pronounced dead at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police extend our condolences to Mr Ramazani’s friends and family at this difficult time.”