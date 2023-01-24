Police monitoring Wellington gang convoy as tangi takes place

A procession of gang members moves through Plimmerton on the way to Whenua Tapu Cemetery in 2021.

Police will have an increased presence in the Wellington region this afternoon, with a convoy of gang members expected to travel through the area following a tangi.

In a statement, police said a tangi would be taking place in Wainuiomata this morning before a convoy of gang members and associates travel from the Hutt Valley to Porirua this afternoon.

Motorists can expect to experience delays en route to Porirua with a large number of gang members expected to be on the roads, police said.

Police said there would be a visible police presence in the areas between Porirua and the Hutt Valley.

They urged all motorists to avoid actions that may endanger other road users.

Anyone with footage of the group which causes concern is urged to file a report online, call 105 or make an anonymous report via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.