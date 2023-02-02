Delays from Remutaka Hill Road closure, bus cancellations cause extra challenges for concertgoers

Concertgoers hoping to make it to Ed Sheeran’s Thursday show at Wellington’s Sky Stadium faced multiple transport challenges. (File photo)

Concertgoers trying to get to Ed Sheeran’s concert in Wellington faced challenges, with about 250 bus services cancelled and a truck breakdown on the Remutaka Hill Road closing part of State Highway 2 for several hours.

The Remutaka Hill Road was closed from about 1pm on Thursday with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advising the road had reopened by 4.30pm. However, motorists were told to expect further delays due to the previous build up of traffic.

The breakdown saw commuters and families stuck in queues on both sides of the hill as many headed south to Wellington to the show.

Additionally, ongoing bus driver shortages saw Metlink cancel about 250 services across its network, most notably on routes in Porirua and Wellington City.

READ MORE:

* Remutaka Hill Road reopens after truck breakdown causes major delays

* Wellingtonians 'so excited' to try out Transmission Gully

* Accidental Transmission Gully user 'scared and impressed' by experience



Stuff The northern side of the SH2 Remutaka Hill Rd. (File photo)

Metlink had arranged for additional capacity and services on its rail network in line with previous large scale events at Sky Stadium including rugby and cricket matches.

“The ongoing driver shortage continues to affect Metlink’s bus network and we are around 125 drivers short to operate the network at full capacity,” a spokesperson said.

“Unfortunately, unforeseen circumstances like unplanned absenteeism compound the issues felt by the shortage, including driver availability.”

Charlie Post/Supplied Motorists have been stuck in a long queue on both sides of the Remutaka Hill road as crews work to clear a broken down truck.

Hopeful concertgoer Charlie Post​ was waiting with his family at the bottom of the hill road on the Featherston side hoping they would get to Wellington in time for the show.

He said it was frustrating not having much up-to-date information on the Waka Kotahi website about when the road was going to reopen.

“There’s better information on Stuff than there is on the official channels. They’re muppets.”

The only road detour was an hours-longer trip via Palmerston North, or by train.