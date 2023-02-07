Ōtaki school, businesses locked down as police respond to reports of armed man
Police put a section of central Ōtaki in lockdown on Tuesday morning following reports of a man carrying a knife.
Police responded to the reports about 10.40am, a spokesperson said.
As a precaution, police advised some local businesses and a school to lock their doors, he said.
Police said the man surrendered and was taken into custody at 11.20am.
The man was not found to be in possession of a knife when he was detained and police were making inquiries in the area.
The businesses advised to lock their doors included the local medical centre, RSA and a nearby school, according to a post in the ‘Horowhenua Kāpiti Wellington Traffic Updates’ Facebook group at Tuesday 11.11am.