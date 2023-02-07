Ōtaki school, businesses locked down as police respond to reports of armed man

Police apprehended a man in Ōtaki this morning after reports he was carrying a knife. (File photo)

Police put a section of central Ōtaki in lockdown on Tuesday morning following reports of a man carrying a knife.

Police responded to the reports about 10.40am, a spokesperson said.

As a precaution, police advised some local businesses and a school to lock their doors, he said.

Police said the man surrendered and was taken into custody at 11.20am.

The man was not found to be in possession of a knife when he was detained and police were making inquiries in the area.

The businesses advised to lock their doors included the local medical centre, RSA and a nearby school, according to a post in the ‘Horowhenua Kāpiti Wellington Traffic Updates’ Facebook group at Tuesday 11.11am.