Man seriously injured after being hit by flying object following car crash

A man has been seriously injured after reportedly being struck by a flying object following a car crash in Wellington.

Police were called to reports of a man injured on Cobham Drive about 4:30pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said it was believed his injuries related to a vehicle crash on Cobham Drive, where an object had come off a vehicle and struck the man.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Due to the crash, the road had closed for some time but had since reopened.