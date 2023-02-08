Man seriously injured after being hit by flying object following car crash
A man has been seriously injured after reportedly being struck by a flying object following a car crash in Wellington.
Police were called to reports of a man injured on Cobham Drive about 4:30pm on Wednesday.
A spokesperson said it was believed his injuries related to a vehicle crash on Cobham Drive, where an object had come off a vehicle and struck the man.
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Due to the crash, the road had closed for some time but had since reopened.