Offal spill closes SH1 lane, motorists urged to take caution

An offal spill has left one northbound lane of State Highway 1 closed at Ngauranga Gorge. (File photo)

Roading contractors are working to clear an offal spill which has closed a lane on State Highway 1 northbound out of Wellington.

The left lane of SH1 northbound between Abbatoirs Rd and the Newlands off ramp closed overnight due to an offal spill about 9.30pm on Thursday.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said the spill had left the lane slippery and dangerous.

The lane remained closed and contractors remained closed on Friday morning and contractors were working to clean up the spill after arriving at the scene overnight.

At 8am on Friday, the transport agency said crushed dust had been spread over the animal fat on the road and that would need time to dry to ensure the road was safe to drive on.

There was no estimate on when the lane would be reopened.

Speed restrictions and warning signage would remain in place until the lane had reopened.

Motorists were urged to take caution in the area and use an alternative route to Newlands.

Waka Kotahi said the three other northbound lanes were unaffected by the spill.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews attended the scene overnight but were unable to assist.