Work for car-free Golden Mile in Wellington to start this weekend

The early works to pedestrianise central Wellington streets as part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) will start on Sunday.

The works are to confirm what lies beneath the footpath and road and are part of a project to remove private vehicle access from a stretch of central Wellington streets known as the Golden Mile – Lambton Quay, Willis St, Manners St, and Courtenay Place.

LGWM programme director Sarah Gardner said the early works would be done before the main construction that will prioritise buses and pedestrians starts later this year.

“These early works will show us the actual location of utilities, the state of infrastructure, and give us geo-technical information we need to finalise planning, including types of pavers and bus stop design,” she said in a statement.

The work would begin on Manners St at 7pm on Sunday, followed by Willis St and Mercer St.

The work on Lambton Quay and Courtenay Place would start in the evening of Sunday, March 12. It will be conducted overnight between 7pm to 5am from Sunday to Thursday, and no work will be carried out on Friday and Saturday nights.

Contractors will use mats and acoustic screens to reduce noise and make sure trenches are made safe during the day.

Bus routes in the city centre remain unchanged but bus stops on Willis St would be relocated after 7pm each day to locations within the same block.

“I want to thank Wellingtonians in advance for their patience and understanding as we carry out this important work,” Gardner said.