Man arrested for carrying toy gun in central Wellington

Police were armed when they responded to reports of a man carrying a firearm in Wellington on Sunday night. (File photo)

A 46-year-old man is to appear in court after being arrested for carrying a toy gun in central Wellington.

Police responded to reports of a man carrying what was believed to be a firearm on Dixon Street, Te Aro at 7.30pm on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said armed officers responded as a precaution.

However, when police arrived to the scene they discovered the firearm in question was in fact an imitation firearm.

READ MORE:

* Man to appear in court charged with being drunk in charge of a firearm

* Three arrested after Wellington home invasion involving axe during broad daylight

* Man jailed for assaulting police officer, brandishing toy gun



A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying an imitation firearm and possessing an offensive weapon.

The man is set to appear in Wellington District Court on Monday.