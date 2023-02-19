Man arrested for carrying toy gun in central Wellington
A 46-year-old man is to appear in court after being arrested for carrying a toy gun in central Wellington.
Police responded to reports of a man carrying what was believed to be a firearm on Dixon Street, Te Aro at 7.30pm on Sunday.
A police spokesperson said armed officers responded as a precaution.
However, when police arrived to the scene they discovered the firearm in question was in fact an imitation firearm.
A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying an imitation firearm and possessing an offensive weapon.
The man is set to appear in Wellington District Court on Monday.