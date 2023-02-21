Boaties left hypothermic after vessel sinks in Wellington harbour

A police RHIB boat was used to rescue the three boaties left treading water for an hour in Wellington harbour

Five boaties were lucky to get away with their lives, after their boat sunk in Wellington harbour on Sunday.

The small run-about vessel ‘Hustler’ sunk between Matiu/Somes Island and Seaview Wharf about 7pm on Sunday, leaving the five occupants treading water in the sea.

Wellington police maritime unit sergeant Richard Kennedy said light was fading, and they had Search and Rescue on standby just in case.

Two of the occupants managed to swim to shore and contact police to rescue the three remaining in the water, but communications were “fairly scratchy” due to a wet phone being used, Kennedy said.

All five occupants survived the incident, but three suffered hypothermia as a result of an hour-long spell in the water.

Kennedy said they were lucky to have survived.

“The fact that they were all wearing life jackets, has saved their lives.

“At least one of the five, was not a strong or confident swimmer, so that lifejacket would have made the difference between life and death.”

Kerry McIvor, skipper of the ‘Hustler’, said the boat started taking on water while anchored between Matiu/Somes Island and Petone.

“We pulled the anchor up and began motoring back to Seaview but the water coming on board was too great. The stern went under and the boat sank a few hundred metres off Seaview Wharf and all of us ended up in the water.”

They had a small pump to keep out excess water but it couldn’t cope with the amount that had spilled into the vessel, McIvor said.

Police/Supplied The 'Hustler' was towed out of the Wellington harbour by the police maritime unit on Monday, after partially sinking on Sunday night.

“My mate and I swam about 1 kilometre to shore, climbed out onto Seaview Wharf and raised the alarm.

“My mate held his mobile phone above his head the whole way,” he said.

After reaching the shore and contacting police, the three still in the water were rescued by the police RHIB Hukutai and taken to hospital for hypothermia treatment.

The ‘Hustler’ was nowhere to be found on Sunday, but the partially sunken vessel was spotted by a commercial fishing boat on Monday morning and towed back by the police maritime unit.