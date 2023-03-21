Fire crews unable to find passengers of car crashed down bank

Emergency services has been unable to locate a car which fell down a bank on a narrow Wellington road.

Fire crews using climbing equipment have been unable to find the passengers of a car which crashed down a bank on a narrow Wellington road.

A fire and emergency spokesperson said they received reports of a vehicle down a bank on Horokiwi Rd off State Highway 2 about 6.55am on Tuesday.

Crews using climbing equipment were at the scene attempting to assess the situation about 7.20am.

However, fire crews found there were no passengers in the vehicle and were unable to confirm the extent of damage to the vehicle.

Fire crews left the scene at 8.30am.

Police responded to the scene at 7.20 am and a spokesperson said it was unclear if there were any injuries as a result of the crash.

A police spokesperson said officers remained on the scene at 10.20am and inquiries were ongoing. The road remained closed, and a tow truck was en route to retrieve the vehicle.