Sir Mark Dunajtschik donates $10m to Victoria University's engineering department

Philanthropist Sir Mark Dunajtschik​ has donated $10 million to set up a mechanical engineering department at Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington.

The department, which would be set up over the next six years, would host a chair of mechanical engineering and establish an advanced mechanical engineering laboratory and research centre named after the Wellington property developer.

“Engineering gave me my start in life,” Dunajtschik said. “I want to give others the opportunity to utilise their knowledge and skills in engineering to have the chance to live and work in different countries around the world.”

Vice-Chancellor Professor Nic Smith said the donation would be “transformational” for the university and it would open opportunities for meaningful collaborations across New Zealand.

“We live in a world where technology has a significant influence on manufacturing and robotics, and impacts the very way we live,” Smith said. “As we continue to see technology and design becoming increasingly democratised, this gesture will enable us to introduce a programme that will be truly valuable for our students.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Dunajtschik, left, and Dorothy Spotswood, right, also announced they would donate up to $60 million to build a new mental health unit in the Hutt Valley.

It was not the first time Dunajtschik, who was knighted in the New Years honours this year for his services to philanthropy, bankrolled projects at the university – he signed a $2m cheque for to set up a chair of sustainable energy systems in 2016.

He also donated $53m with his business and life partner Dorothy Spotswood​ towards building Wellington’s new children’s hospital and child health service, which opened in September last year, and the duo also pledged up to $60m to replace Te Whare Ahura Mental Health Centre in the Hutt Valley.