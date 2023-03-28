Three injured after two-vehicle crash closes SH2 lane

Three people were left injured as a result of a crash on State Highway 2 on Tuesday morning.

A two -vehicle crash which injured three people temporarily closed a southbound lane of State Highway 2 on Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of a two vehicle crash on the southbound lane of Hutt Rd at 8.53am on Tuesday.

One person sustained moderate injuries while two others received minor injuries, police said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the right southbound lane of the highway just before the Ngauranga interchange was blocked at 9am as a result of the crash.

Motorists were advised to take care and expect delays.

The transport agency said the lane had been cleared as of 9.45am and congestion had eased by 10am.