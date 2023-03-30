Crane brought in to help move truck stuck on narrow Wellington road

A truck has wedged itself on a tight bend on Horokiwi Rd, Wellington.

A crane is attempting to remove a truck and trailer which is stuck on a narrow road, cutting off the only access into Wellington’s Horokiwi community.

Horokiwi resident Jenny van der Merwe said the community had been cut off since 6am on Thursday morning.

A police spokesperson said they received multiple calls about a truck blocking Horokiwi Rd between Hutt Rd and Lincolnshire Rd at 9.25am.

Police were on scene at 9.20am and a crane arrived later to help remove the truck as of 12.50pm, the spokesperson said.

Police urged residents to delay their travel plans while they worked to fix the problem.

Van der Merwe said the truck was never going to be able to get up the road and heavy equipment would be needed to move it.

Jenny van der Merwe/Supplied

“Even it if could move forward, it would not be able to turnaround ... we have lived here 25 years and have never seen anything like this,” she said.

She said she was concerned the blockage would hinder emergency services’ ability to respond to any potential medical emergencies further up Horokiwi Rd.

The truck driver told van der Merwe’s husband and a neighbour he travelled up the road by mistake and had lost cell reception.

“He hadn’t rung his company because he didn't have any signal on his phone.

“[The driver said] his GPS sent him up here by mistake and he was wanting to go to Seaview which seems very strange,” van der Merwe said.

She said if the truck wasn’t removed in a matter of hours, Horokiwi residents who were at work would be left with no way to get home.