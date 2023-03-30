Truck stuck on narrow road cuts off hilltop Wellington community

A truck has wedged itself on a tight bend in Horokiwi Rd, Wellington.

A truck and trailer stuck on a narrow road has cut off the only access into Wellington’s Horokiwi community.

A police spokesperson said they received multiple calls about a truck blocking Horokiwi Rd between Hutt Rd and Lincolnshire Rd at 9.25am.

Police were on scene, the spokesperson said.

Police urged residents to delay their travel plans while they worked to fix the problem.

Horokiwi resident Jenny van der Merwe said the community had been cut off since 6am on Thursday morning.

Van der Merwe said the truck was never going to be able to get up the road and heavy equipment would be needed to move it.

“Even it if could move forward, it would not be able to turnaround ... we have lived here 25 years and have never seen anything like this,” she said.

She said she was concerned the blockage would hinder emergency services’ ability to respond to any potential medical emergencies further up Horokiwi Rd.

A Fire and Emergency said they were not responding to any incidents in the Horokiwi area.

More to come.