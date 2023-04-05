Four people charged after police search warrant in central Wellington

Four police officers armed with rifles were standing outside a property on Oriental Parade across from Freyberg Pool.

Four people have been charged with drug and firearms-related charges after armed police carried out a search warrant on Wellington’s Oriental Parade on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said officers executed the warrant at an Oriental Parade address at 9.30am and the Armed Offenders Squad assisted as a precaution.

Three people, including a 27-year-old woman and two 26-year-old men, had been bailed while a 23-year-old man was remanded in custody. All four are due to appear in Wellington District Court on Thursday.

Four police officers armed with rifles had been standing outside a property across from Freyberg Pool. They appeared to be attempting to communicate with someone inside the property. Two then entered holding a battering ram. A police dog unit handler headed into the property with a dog.

Two people appeared to have been arrested after a car attempting to leave from nearby the property was pulled over by police.

An onlooker said three people were removed from the property, including a woman and a child.

The spokesperson said Oriental Parade was closed for a short time and there was no threat to the public or ongoing risk to nearby residents.