Teenager severely injured in Kāpiti Coast tornado

Paraparaumu resident Cormac Bryce talks about his experience after a tornado ripped through the Kāpiti Coast early on Tuesday morning.

A teenager has had to have surgery for a collapsed lung after a tornado ripped through his home.

His mother, Kāpiti Coast resident Jade Stevens, said she had experienced the “scariest morning of [her] life” when her son Rhiley was severely injured by the tornado that battered Kāpiti Coast early Tuesday morning.

“I'm still in shock" she said while waiting for him to come out of surgery in Wellington Hospital on Tuesday night. “It was just a horrific sight.”

The 16-year-old had to have surgery for his collapsed lung and cuts to his chest after his sleepout was destroyed.

Fire and Emergency incident controller Steve Hudson said the number of damaged properties in Paraparaumu had risen to 20, including one home being lifted off its piles. Kāpiti Coast District Council has confirmed two homes were significantly damaged.

Paraparaumu resident Cormac Bryce​ said the tornado had first felt like an earthquake, with everything “vibrating” as an explosion of wind blasted through.

“This rush of an explosion of wind just came blasting through ... I could hear stuff flying around, crashing.”

The tornado lasted about 20 seconds, followed by a power outage. After finding his torch, Bryce saw glass and rubbish all over his floor and one of his windows was broken.

Stuff Jade Stevens’ son was injured after their home collapsed due to a tornado ripping through their home.

His neighbour's entire roof had come off, there was debris everywhere, including insulation and broken trampolines, and fences were torn apart.

His neighbour's sliding door was snapped, and windows were shattered, as the wall had pulled away from the floor.

“That’s when I realised this was quite serious. People are going to have some bad damage to their homes.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Contractors remove roofing iron from Aorangi Rd following the tornado which hit Paraparumu on Tuesday morning.

Bryce said he was concerned about where he and his neighbours were going to stay, as he had two dogs.

The council had done a great job of cleaning up but it had been rubbish day, so everyone's bins had been out and there was rubbish everywhere.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff An Aorangi Rd property had its roof blown away by a tornado on Tuesday morning in Paraparaumu.

He thought the clean-up would take weeks.

“I’m just glad we didn’t lose our entire roof like our neighbours. It was literally raining in their house. It would have been very scary for them.”

Kāpiti Coast District Council said two properties on Aorangi Rd suffered “significant damage”.

The Council Emergency Operations Centre had not been activated, but staff were monitoring the situation.

The damage ranged from roofs being blown off to minor structural damage, said Fire and Emergency incident controller Steve Hudson.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Fire and Emergency assistant commander Martin Wilby talks to the press.

One house was lifted off its piles and the Metlifecare retirement village in Paraparaumu suffered some damage.

Julie Doyne Waikanae trampoline lifted by strong winds.

Metlifecare retirement village spokesperson Lara Harrison said the complex received some minor damage to roofs due to the tornado.

Builders and maintenance crews were on-site securing the damaged roofs and assessing the rest of the village.

A second, smaller tornado also struck in Taranaki.Taranaki resident Shelleen Brand said a tornado “ripped off” half the roof of her house in Waitara about 1am, and had sounded like a “freight train”.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff A backyard full of debris after THE tornado passed through the Kapiti Coast.

The tornado was understood to have started in Nikau Valley, between Waikanae and Paraparaumu, before it headed out to sea.

A video from Waikanae resident Julie Doyne shows a trampoline being picked up by the tornado and flown across a garden despite being anchored down.

Supplied A trampoline was wrecked by the tornado.

Doyne said the trampoline flew across the neighbour’s roof and landed 50 metres away. Nothing was damaged.

In Tītahi Bay, Robyn Smith got a photo of a water spout off the coast shortly after 8am. It appeared to be heading towards Pukerua Bay or Paekākāriki, she said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Contractors remove debris strewn across Aorangi Rd on Tuesday morning.

It follows two tornados which hit over the Easter weekend – one in East Auckland on Sunday night and another in the Tasman region on Monday afternoon.

Ten homes in Auckland have been yellow-stickered after Sunday’s tornado, which hit the suburbs of Pakuranga, Golflands, East Tāmaki, Dannemora, Flat Bush, Botany and Howick.

In the Tasman region, houses lost roofs, trees were ripped down, and power was lost to many residents as the severe weather washed over region.