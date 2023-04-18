Former Cook Strait ferry to set sail for Channel Islands

The former Straitsman, now Condor Islander, getting ready to leave Wellington.

The ferry Condor Islander – the former Cook Strait ferry Straitsman – is due to leave Wellington at midday on Tuesday.

The Bluebridge ferry was sold to Condor Ferries in the UK, where it will ply the Portsmouth to Channel Islands route.

The ship will take seven weeks to get to Europe, via the Panama Canal and Atlantic Ocean, according to Ian Le Moigne, media relations manager for Condor Ferries.

The first stop for the ferry en route to the northern hemisphere will be Papeete, French Polynesia.

When it arrives in Europe, Condor Islander will enter dry dock for two months before entering service in the third quarter of this year.

The Cook Strait ferry was sold on April 3 after plying the Cook Strait since 2010.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Condor Islander will take seven weeks to get to Europe where it will sail between the Channel Islands and Portsmouth.

It would serve the route between Portsmouth, on England's south coast, and the Channel Islands of Guernsey and Jersey.

Bluebridge replaced the Straitsman with Connemara, which increased capacity by 30%.