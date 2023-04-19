Traffic eases after earlier crash left Wellington commute at a crawl

Traffic heading into Wellington is delayed by up to 50 minutes following a minor crash near Johnsonville.

Traffic queues have eased after a minor two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 led to significant delays for commuters heading into Wellington.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lane of State Highway 1 near the Glenside on-ramp about 6.40am Wednesday.

The crash temporarily closed the right southbound lane on the motorway for about 15 minutes before reopening at 7am.

Police said there were no injuries reported as a result of the crash.

Police left the scene at 7.10am.

In a social media post, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warned motorists to expect significant delays as traffic backed up to the Transmission Gully Interchange.

Traffic was at a crawl at 8am, with delays increasing commuters’ journeys to 50 minutes on the 11km stretch between Porirua and Johnsonville.

At 8.25am, traffic had eased slightly with delays of up to 35 minutes between Porirua and Johnsonville.

Congestion eased to normal levels as of 9.30am, Waka Kotahi said.