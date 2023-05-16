Loafers fire survivor lost everything but his car key and phone

The view of the fire at Loafers Hostel ablaze.

Umar Dalu woke to shouts of “fire, fire” and people running in the corridor outside his bedroom door.

He managed to grab his car key and phone before fleeing from the fire that engulfed Loafers Lodge where Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said six people have died.

Authorities will not give a number, but say up to 11 people remain unaccounted for.

Everything else Dalu owns has been lost in the fire.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Loafers Lodge has so far claimed six lives

“The smoke. I smelled the smoke, and I hear the other people running and they said: ‘Fire, fire’.”

Dalu said he saw smoke in the hallway, but can’t remember hearing any alarm.

“I think the alarms are not working at that time.”

Those able to escape knocked on bedroom doors as they ran along the corridors, he said.

“I lost everything, everything,” he said.

Dalu said he will sleep in his car tonight and an unknown number of nights to come.

Everything else, including his passport and marriage documents, have been lost.

He is yet to call his wife in Ethiopia to tell her that he is safe.

“When I can get a room [I will call],” he said.