Big crowd for Wellington Round the Bays despite Covid-19 pandemic

The start line of the Round the Bays half-marathon in Wellington on Sunday.

Thousands of Wellingtonians stood shoulder-to-shoulder amid a viral pandemic as they lined up for the Brendan Foot Supersite Round the Bays.

There were no overseas runners this year, but plenty of local kiwi participation resulted in a slight increase on race numbers in the event's 40th year, event director John Grieve said.

“It was a fantastic experience, 13,824 participants and raised over $23,000 for the mental health foundation, and we’ve had more on-course activation than ever before and a bunch of entertainment.”

Grieve said leading up to the event, there was a lot of uncertainty on whether it would go ahead due to the rise in alert levels.

“There was a huge sense of relief in the air – I think everyone was relieved that the event could go ahead as hoped.”

ROSA WOODS Runners head past the Evans Bay boat sheds.

The thousands of participants took part in the run on Sunday morning which started at Frank Kitts Park in the central city, before heading around the bays to Kilbirnie.

Grieve said if the races weren’t entertaining enough, there were plenty of other items on the agenda to keep spectators occupied.

“We had Chinese dragons, aerial dancers, Taiko drummers, Star Wars characters and a DJ, so there was plenty of variety for everyone.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The race heads off early on Sunday.

The half-marathon, which diverted around part of the Miramar Peninsula was first off the line at 7.45am, followed by a 10km run and a gentler 6.5km fun run, in which participants could take forms of transport including scooters and buggies.

Issac Murphy and Maddison Wos took out the 6.5km in the fun run/walk, while Robert Laurenson and Melissa Burfield-Savali won the Pak’n’Save 6.5km buggy walk in the male/female races.

Daniel Clendon and Sofia Creighton took out the Metlink 6.5km Active Families races, while Nathan Tse and Rhion Risati came first in the Bluebridge 10km run/walk.

First place in the Globelet Half Marathon in the men’s race was taken out in 39 minutes by Wilberto Del Prado, and the women’s was won by Mel Stevens who came in with a time of one hour and 23 minutes.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Runners head around Evans Bay.

“People come from all over New Zealand – and previously from all corners of the world – to take part in this event. This has always been a community event, but I think this year there was an even bigger sense of supporting locals.”

Grieve said despite the weight of Covid-19, Round the Bays was a realisation for how much New Zealander’s wanted to participate in local events.

“I don’t know 100 per cent, but I imagine this is one of the biggest events in the world that have been able to take place, so we’re just delighted to have this chapter in history,” Grieve said.