500th rugby game and no plans of hanging up the boots

Jason Judd has played for 50 consecutive seasons to reach the milestone.

Jason Judd first ran out, barefoot on frosty ground, in 1972 aged five. He ran out on Saturday for his 500th game of rugby with the Wellington Football Club amid his 50th consecutive season of playing rugby.

The fact his team lost was almost irrelevant.

Judd, 54, had already played for four years for a club team in Taranaki, then four years for Wellington College Old Boys before joining the Hatatai-based Wellington Football Club, then going on to play 500 games for its Axemen team.

In all those games he was yet to get a serious injury except for once putting his knee out during the last game of the season.

“Some would say my self-preservation skills are quite high,” he said.

Saturday's game, in the presidents’ grade, was against the Paremata Plimmerton Rugby Football Club.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Jason Judd celebrates after his 500th game for the Wellington Axeman with teammates Mareko Panapa, left, and Bryan York.

In honour of Judd’s milestone game the score board read 500 to 35 in favour of his team, which actually lost.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster dropped by to mark the occasion, while a 65-year-old joined the team on field. Judd has no plans to hang up his boots yet.

“I think I will keep going, the body is holding together.”

KEVIN STENT/Supplied Jason Judd, now 54, has played 500 games for the Wellington Axemen.

Past club president Keith Quinn described Judd as a “consistent” player.

“I don't know how he does it,” Quinn said.

In addition to playing each weekend of the season, Judd also wrote and produced the club magazine, and had been chairman and secretary of the club, and did all sorts of other volunteer work for it.

“He is our guy who does everything,” Quinn said.