Tenpin bowling the big winner at Porirua Sports Awards

Porirua teenager Ben Pettit became the NZ open men’s tenpin bowling champion, aged 13, in June 2021. On Wednesday he was awarded the Young Sportsman of the Year at the Porirua Sports Award.

It has been three years, but locals were finally able to salute their sporting heroes at the Porirua Sports Awards, where the big winner was Chris Haynes​.

The North City Tenpin bowling coach took out the coaching award, his U21 squad winning the team trophy, and he was then called up again to be presented with the Michael Campbell Trophy as the premier winner on the night. He also coached Ben Pettit​ to national and international success.

On Wednesday evening Mayor Anita Baker noted the city loves sport and had always punched above its weight in sporting success.

Covid had been tough for sportspeople and the awards signalled the return to normality.

The judges included softball legends Mark Sorenson​ and Thomas Perenara​, and netball coach Cathy Roa​.

Haynes’ win was well received by the audience, which included many from the tenpin bowling scene. His star pupil Ben Pettit had enjoyed a stellar year in tenpin.

As well as winning the New Zealand men’s title as a 13-year-old, he won the U18 Australian Masters title. Ben went on to finish sixth in the Australian championship.

Porirua City Council North City Tenpin bowling coach Chris Haynes was the big winner at the Porirua Sports Awards.

In the U21 world championship, in Sweden, Ben came 37th, attracting the interest of scouts from US universities.

Earlier this year, Pettit, who attends Hutt International Boys’ School, took out the young sportsman category at the Hutt Valley Sports Awards.

Overall it was a good night for tenpin bowling with North City Tenpin Bowling team – Mitchell Goggin​, Devon Sahayam​, Ben Pettit​, Will Pettit and Fiona Sopi​ – crowned Team of the Year.

Porrirua City Council Lance Pere was a popular winner at the Porirua Sports Awards. He was supported by proud parents, Christine and Dennis Pere.

Another winner was a Lance Pere, who won the disabled category. He has been involved in Special Olympics for over 30 years. In that time he represented New Zealand twice in World Summer Games – in football and basketball.

Basketball is his passion and he is a mentor in his local club.

He’s about to turn 50 but “he is still running circles around athletes less than half his age,” the person who nominated him for the award said.

Porirua City Council Hockey star Keira Noble-Shedlock was the Porirua Young Sportswoman.

The Kapi-Mana News Elite Award, given to someone competing regularly away from Porirua, was given to golfer Daniel Hillier​, who is close to gaining full playing rights to the European Tour. In a pre-recorded message, he thanked his supporters and congratulated all the nominees and trophy winners. Hillier is currently New Zealand’s second-highest ranking golfer, behind Ryan Fox.

The other winners on the night were: