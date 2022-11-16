Wellington football marathon kicks off in support of mental health services

Twenty-eight football players in Wellington will be playing football for 45 hours straight to raise money for mental health support services and to raise awareness.

While the eyes of world football might be on Qatar anticipating the start of the World Cup this weekend, a footballing world record is set to be broken in Wellington to raise awareness and money for mental health services.

Twenty-eight social football players will be playing for 45 hours straight for More than a Game at Victoria University of Wellington’s Boyd-Wilson Arena, starting on Friday at 1pm.

“We wanted people to be able to have conversations about their mental health,” said co-founder Graham Matheson​, who is playing. “We wanted to show that football and, generally, recreation can be very beneficial to your wellbeing.”

The idea of cracking a world record and backing mental health services at the same time came from his colleague Karl Moresi​ after a ​football game, at the clubrooms last year.

Supplied The 28 players, who are made up from the men’s and women’s teams at the university, are all volunteers and play the six-a-side game.

“Karl thought it would be a good idea to try and break the record to celebrate 10 years as a social football club,” Matheson said. “Mental health is close to his heart and he wanted to do this for a good cause. I was on board right away.”

They are divided into two teams, with each side further split into two sections of seven players. Each section will be playing for four hours against their opposing counterparts with six outfield players and one substitute, before they are replaced by the other half of the team for a four-hour rest.

They had already raised more than $42,000 in donations from individuals, with 48 hours until kickoff, exceeding their $40,000 target. On top of that, they have also received donations from businesses, bringing the total amount to about $64,000.

“All of our players are surrounded by people who care about the cause,” Matheson said. “The support has been overwhelming.”

Training has been ongoing since earlier this year to get players ready with football, running and boxing drills, and it ramped up to include three overnight sessions for team-building and to simulate the game’s conditions, with the final one lasting 19 hours.

It was a long session but Matheson is confident everyone can make it through the marathon game.

The entire match will be live-streamed on the club’s Facebook page.