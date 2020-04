There are five fire engines currently tackling the blaze at a Masterton farm.

Firefighters are tackling a large scrub fire which has broken out on a farm near Masterton.

As of 4:15pm on Tuesday, Fire and Emergency NZ said the blaze measured approximated 100 metres x 50 metres, and was fuelled mostly by trees and grass.

Emergency services were first alerted to the blaze at 3:45pm, and were at the scene on Upper Manaia Roas within 12 minutes.

There were five fire engines at the scene and two tankers.